Ken Ofori-Atta released from ICE detention, returns home

Former Ghanaian Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been released from detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following a judicial order.

A press release issued by the law firm representing him, Minkah-Premo, Osei-Bonsu, Bruce-Cathline & Partners, said the release took place on April 7, 2026. It added that he is now home with his family.

According to the statement, he remains committed to using due process to defend his rights under the constitution and laws of the United States.

The release, signed by lawyer Justice Kusi-Minkah Premo, noted that he and his family are grateful for the prayers and support they received during the period of his detention.

The legal team did not provide further details about the circumstances leading to his detention or the court order that secured his release.

By: Jacob Aggrey