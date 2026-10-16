Keta Assembly hands over new KG block to Anlo State Sch

The Keta Municipal Assembly has handed over a newly constructed and fully furnished kindergarten (KG) block to Anlo State School at Abutiakope to protect pupils from floods and improve early childhood education in the area.

Funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), the facility replaces an old classroom structure located in a flood-prone section of the school compound, where pupils were often stranded during rainfall.

Constructed by Hab Amenyo Company Limited within three months, the facility has classrooms for KG One and Two, an office, a mini-library, a playground and a washroom. It is also equipped with hexagonal tables and chairs to provide a safer and more conducive learning environment for the children.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta, Mr Wisdom Seade, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr Kwame Dzidzorli Gakpey, the Chief of Abutiakope, Togbi Dr Kissi-Avuablatsi, and some assembly members handed over the facility to the school at a brief ceremony on Thursday.

Speaking at the ceremony here yesterday, Mr Seade described the project as the fulfilment of a government promise under the Reset Agenda, which seeks to improve education and other essential social services.

He said the completion of the facility was also in line with President John Dramani Mahama’s directive for all ongoing projects to be completed by December this year.

According to him, the Assembly had furnished the classrooms to ensure that the children studied in comfort. He reaffirmed his commitment to making education and healthcare central to the municipality’s development agenda.

Mr Seade cited the completion of a three-unit classroom block at Atiavi-Atime, a six-unit classroom block at Anlo-Afiadenyigba and two Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds at Ativikope as some of the Assembly’s achievements for the year.

He expressed confidence that the Assembly would meet its development targets before 2028.

For his part, Mr Gakpey expressed concern about the declining standard of education in the area and announced plans to organise a stakeholders’ forum to identify the challenges and develop strategies to address them.

He called on the Municipal Education Directorate and parents to work together to reverse the trend and improve educational outcomes.

Mr Gakpey also pledged to lobby for an increase in the constituency’s allocation from the Common Fund to support socio-economic development.

The Chief of Abutiakope, Togbi Dr Kissi-Avuablatsi, commended the Assembly and the MP for fulfilling their promise to the school, which is approaching 91 years of existence.

He said the new facility had addressed a longstanding challenge facing the school, describing the former classroom structure as a death trap because of the risks it posed to pupils.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Mr Hanua Kenneth Binah expressed gratitude to the government and the Assembly for delivering the project. He also called on residents to support efforts to improve education in the area.

FROM LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU, KETA

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