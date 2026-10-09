Kia Rhino truck loaded with electrical appliances burnt at Amanfrom

A Kia Rhino truck loaded with refrigerators, generators, gas burners and chairs has been completely burnt at Amanfrom on the Apedwa-Kibi road in the Eastern Region.

The incident occurred at about 3:14am on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Kibi Fire Station responded to the distress call involving truck number GE 4273-26.

A crew led by ADO II Michael Kwakye arrived at the scene at 3:32am to find the truck fully engulfed in flames.

The team used two hose lines with foam to bring the blaze under control at 4:00am and finally extinguished it at 4:28am.

The driver told fire officers that he and two others were travelling from Tema to Kumasi. They reportedly stopped to rest and fell asleep, only to wake up to shouts from passers-by that the vehicle was on fire.

They managed to escape through the windscreen.

No casualties were recorded, but the estimated loss is put at GH¢800,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme