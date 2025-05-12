Kotoko, Golden Kick for MTN FA Cup final

Asante Kotoko hitman, Albert Amoah, scored the only goal in their victory over Berekum Chelsea in the second MTN FA Cup semifinal match played in Tarkwa.

Amoah broke Chelsea’s resis­tance in the 81st minute when all pointed to a goalless result in regulation time.

Yesterday’s win handed Asante Kotoko the second final ticket and brings them face to face with tough Division One League (DOL) side, Golden Kick.

The DOL side thrashed Attram De Visser 3-1 in the first semifinal game played at the same venue on Saturday.

Golden Kick found the opener as early as the16th minute in dramatic fashion as Attram De Visser goalkeeper, Dawuud Ish­aque, mistakenly turned the ball into his own net.

Just six minutes later, Golden Kick doubled their advantage through David Amuzu who capi­talised on a defensive lapse.

Two minutes after the break, Bless Ege struck decisively to make it 3-0, before Precious Yaw Gyimah got a consolation for Attram De Visser.