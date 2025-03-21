Kwakye Ofosu blames NPP reckless spending for economic woes

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications and Member of Parliament (MP) for Abura Asebu-Kwamankese, Mr Felix Ofosu Kwakye, has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of committing serious “economic atrocities” during their eight years in power.

He said the previous administra­tion engaged in reckless financial decisions, including the incurring of “needless judgment debts” that have left the current government struggling.

Speaking during the ongoing budget debate in Parliament, Mr Ofosu Kwakye dismissed the oppo­sition claims that the current budget had made excessive allocations to the Office of the President.

He clarified that the GH¢2.7 billion allocated to the Office of Government Machinery was pri­marily for compensation, covering salaries for civil servants.

He explained that under the current administration, the Office of Government Machinery now includes 30 agencies, up from 23 during the previous government.

Additionally, he said, the collapse of seven ministries by President John Mahama has resulted in over 11,600 civil servants being added to the payroll.

He emphasised that while critics claim the budget is bloated, there has actually been a cut of GH¢419 million in goods and services and capital expenditure for the Office of Government Machinery com­pared to 2024.

Mr Ofosu Kwakye also refuted claims that his office had been allo­cated GH¢78 million for personal use.

Moreover, he clarified that the amount was meant for the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, the Information Services Department, and the Ghana News Agency, which collectively have 2,537 staff.

According to him, this allocation is insufficient, considering that the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation alone requires GH¢36 million to establish a presence in the six new regions.

He further disputed claims that under the previous administration, the Ministry of Information was given only GH¢10 million, stating that in 2024, the ministry actually received GH¢262 million.

Additionally, he pointed out that the NPP government had a significantly larger communication team at the presidency, with 28 personnel, while the current admin­istration has only seven handling government communications.

Adding to the debate, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, asserted that the economy was now in safe hands and that the government was committed to restoring financial stability.

He assured Parliament that the current administration would work diligently to put Ghana back on the right track.

However, the MP for Akuapem North, Samuel Awuku, strongly disagreed, describing the claims of economic mismanagement as “not factual.”

He argued that when the Nation­al Democratic Congress (NDC) left power, they among others, handed over 6.1 billion dollars in import cover, whereas the NPP left 8.9 billion dollars.

“You cannot accuse the NPP of mismanaging the economy for eight years,” he stated

BY RAISSA SAMBOU