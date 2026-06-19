Coca-Cola kicks off FIFA World Cup 26™ campaign

Coca-Cola on Wednesday officially launched its FIFA World Cup 26™ campaign in Ghana with an electrifying Watch Party for Ghana’s opening match against Panama, at the Coca-Cola Experience Zone at the Ghud Park, Accra Mall.

Dubbed “Feel It All,” the event brought together media practitioners, influencers, Ghana Supporters Union and passionate football fans from all walks of life, creating a vibrant atmosphere of shared excitement and connection.

Through engaging brand experiences, interactive fan zones, and curated entertainment, attendees were immersed in the spirit of the world’s biggest sporting event which is currently ongoing in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Speaking at the launch, the Director, Franchise Operations, Equatorial Africa for Coca-Cola, Mr Mensah Seneadza, said the excitement will continue throughout the group stages, with the highlight being Ghana’s highly anticipated group stage fixture against England, where Coca-Cola will bring the globally celebrated “José vs Mourinho” experience to life.

To crown the campaign, Coca-Cola will host a spectacular concert alongside the FIFA World Cup 26™ Final on July 19 at the same venue, bringing together music, football, and celebration in one unforgettable finale experience.

Mr Seneadza noted that, “in Ghana, football is more than just a game, it is a shared emotion that brings millions together, especially during the FIFA World Cup™, and Coca-Cola is proud to give the consumers an opportunity to feel it all.”

On his part, the Managing Director, West African Countries Business Unit of the ECCBC, Mr Felix Gomis, said Ghana remains one of his outfit’s most strategic markets in the region, and the passion they are seeing from fans during this campaign reflects how deeply football is ingrained in everyday life across the country

“We will continue bringing the FIFA World Cup 26™ experience closer to consumers through engaging activations that unite people and celebrate the beautiful game.”

Continuing a decades-long partnership with FIFA®, this campaign reflects Coca-Cola’s continued focus on creating unforgettable fan experiences and celebrating the spirit of football across Ghana,” he further stated.

Throughout the tournament, fans can visit the Coca-Cola Experience Zone to watch live matches, enjoy interactive experiences, and win exciting giveaways.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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