Let’s conserve, restore wetlands – FC

The Acting Chief Executive of Forestry Commission (FC), Mr Hugh Clement Adokwei Brown, says wetlands are disappearing three times faster than the forests despite the critical role they play in human survival.

He, therefore, called on stake­holders to actively participate in the conservation and restoration of wetlands ecosystem to ensure they regain their ecological characters.

“Wetlands are critical for human survival as they provide us with fresh water, food, fibre, and fuel, they support biodi­versity, mitigate climate variabil­ities, and protect us from natural disasters,” he noted.

Mr Brown, who made the call at a durbar held yester­day to commemorate the World Wetlands Day 2025, at the ADA Songor Lagoon Ramsar site, ADa- Foah in the Ada East District, said wetlands were also crucial for hu­man health, providing medicines, filtering pollutants, and supporting livelihoods.

The event was organised by the Forest Commission on the theme: ‘Protecting Wetlands for our Com­mon Good.’

He stated that wetlands in country face numerous challenges which threaten their sustainability and the benefits they provide.

Some of these challenges, Mr Brown said, included extensive farming and land con­version for Agriculture, industrial waste, rapid urban growth and climate change.

This, he noted, was as a result of limited awareness and education on wetlands conservation, adding that Ghanaians were unaware of the importance and benefits of wetlands, which has led to neglect and degradation.

To help curb these challenges, the Acting Chief Executive high­lighted that FC had been actively working to protect the nation’s wetlands under its jurisdiction and address the various issues related to wetlands.

“The Forestry Commission has tasked the Rapid Response Unit (RRU), to conduct regular mon­itoring activities to clamp down on illegal activities in wetlands and train field staff for routine monitoring to sustain and conserve wetland areas,” he underscored.

Furthermore, to develop the untapped tourism potential of wetlands, he said, FC intended to partner with investors exploring wetlands, relating to tourism activ­ities that would bring benefits for both national and local levels.

Touching on the theme, he stated that protecting wetlands was a collective responsibility that required immediate attention and action from all stakeholders.

The Executive Director of the Wildlife Division, Dr Joseph Boakye, said wetlands were among the most productive ecosystems in the world due to their crucial breeding, feeding, and nesting grounds for many species of birds, fish, and other wildlife.

“In Ghana, wetlands are home to an abundance of biodiversity, providing essential services such as water regulation and purification, flood control, and livelihoods,” he stated.

Additionally, Mr Boakye indi­cated that the Wildlife Division was working with local authorities to strengthen the enforcement of wetland protection laws, ensuring that activities like land conversion were regulated.

“The protection and sustain­able management of wetlands is a shared responsibility, by working together across communities, gov­ernment, NGOs, and schools, we can ensure that Ghana’s wetlands continue to thrive, providing es­sential services to both wildlife and people for generations to come,” he stressed.

FROM CECILIA YADA LAG­BA, ADA-FOAH