Mgt of Ghana Post calls on Gbese Mantse… supports ‘Odadaw’ ceremony

The Management of Ghana Post yesterday paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Gbese Traditional Council, Nii Dr Ayi Bonte II, at his palace in Accra to pay homage to him.

It was also to explore ways of cooperation between the company and the traditional council which is also the Landlord of Ghana Post as well as establish stronger ties for national development.

As part of the visit, the Man­agement presented quantities of drinks in addition to undisclosed amount of money as its contribu­tion towards this year’s ‘Odadaw’ (lifting of the ban on drumming and noising making) ceremony.

Welcoming the delegation, Nii Gbese, who is also the Adonten of the Ga State, expressed his ap­preciation to the new management of Ghana Post for the gesture.

He explained that the new management led by the Managing Director of the Company, Ms Rita Shara, is the first management to have taken the initiative to recog­nise the Gbese Traditional Council as the landlord.

Nii Gbese expressed the readi­ness of the traditional council to partner Ghana Post towards its growth and development.

He noted that as part of the development agenda of the country had embarked on a major investment drive both within and outside the shore of the country and was ready to welcome Ghana Post on Board.

Nii Gbese further elaborated that as part of this investment drive, the council would in Sep­tember visit the Netherlands to hold investment forum as well as participate in the diaspora Ho­mowo celebrations.

He said Gbese had strong historical ties with Netherlands and would seek to leverage that to build stronger relationship with the people from there.

On her part, Ms Shara stated that she deemed it appropriate to meet with the owners of the land on which her outfit was located and establish greater working relations with them.

She said her outfit was not taking for granted the spiritual implications of according the Landlords the respect deserving of them.

Speaking through the former Member of Parliament for the Odododiodoo Constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vandepuije, Ms Shara expressed her readiness to partner with the Gbese Traditional Council.

