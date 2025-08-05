Ministry of Health to host Ghana Vaccine Manufacturing Forum

The Ministry of Health has announced that it will host the Ghana Vaccine Manufacturing Forum on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

According to a press statement issued on August 4, the forum is being organised in collaboration with the National Vaccine Institute (NVI) and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

It will focus on mobilising sustainable financing to support vaccine development and manufacturing in Ghana.

The statement said the theme for the forum is “Mobilising Sustainable Financing to Accelerate Vaccine Development and Manufacturing in Ghana: The Role of Financing Institutions and Development Partners.”

The Ministry disclosed that the Special Guest of Honour will be His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, while the Minister for Health, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, will serve as the Guest of Honour.

The statement highlighted that the forum will bring together government agencies, financial institutions, investors, pharmaceutical manufacturers, development partners, and research institutions to explore innovative financing strategies to advance Ghana’s vaccine production goals.

It added that although Ghana has made progress in health regulation, research, and local pharmaceutical manufacturing, access to financing remains a major challenge.

The forum aims to attract investment to bridge the estimated US$2.5 billion funding gap required to establish a complete vaccine manufacturing ecosystem.

The Ministry noted that development partners such as GIZ and the World Bank have been supporting Ghana’s self-sufficiency drive in pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing since 2021.

It also mentioned that GIZ, on behalf of the German Development Ministry and the European Union, is implementing a programme called PharmaVax Ghana, which aligns with the goals of the National Vaccine Institute.

The statement further revealed that local pharmaceutical firms like Atlantic Lifesciences Ltd and DEK Vaccines Ltd have signed agreements with global partners for technology transfer and vaccine fill-and-finish operations in Ghana.

Key objectives of the forum, as outlined in the statement, include: facilitating dialogue among public and private sector stakeholders; exploring blended financing and Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs); identifying policy and regulatory measures to attract long-term investments; and generating concrete proposals and partnerships to support vaccine self-sufficiency.

The Ministry stated that the event will be held in a hybrid format to allow broad participation from both local and international stakeholders.

It concluded by encouraging all relevant stakeholders and development partners to take part in the discussions and help secure the financial resources needed to protect lives, drive innovation, and build a stronger, more resilient Ghana.