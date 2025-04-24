MPs urged to prioritise national interest over partisanship

Members of Parlia­ment (MPs) have been urged to rise above party politics and focus on the collective national interest, es­pecially during critical legislative processes such as the vetting of ministerial nominees.

Dr Frank Kulor, a lecturer at the Ho Technical University, and Ms Ekua Attah Obimpeh, the Public Relations Officer of the Tema Metropolitan Educa­tion Directorate and a lawyer, respectively made the call in a study copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The analysis followed the obser­vations during recent parliamentary vetting sessions, which, they said, were marred by unproductive debates and politically charged confrontations that undermined public trust.

In the study dubbed: ‘Under­standing the Role and Function­alities of Leadership – A Critical Study of Recent Parliamentary Vetting in Ghana,’ they noted that MPs must set aside their political affiliations and unite to effectively govern the country.

“While partisanship has its place, it should be confined to election seasons, allowing col­lective efforts to drive national progress,” they indicated.

They insisted that a crucial tran­sition occurred post-election when campaign rhetoric must give way to the practicalities of governance, as MPs entrusted with shaping the nation’s future assumed vital roles in the ruling government.

“However, an unsettling trend has emerged wherein these deci­sion-makers, rather than engaging in constructive discourse, occa­sionally descend into unproduc­tive debates and even destructive conduct-actions that undermine public trust and the democratic process,” they highlighted.

They stated that the vetting process for government appoint­ments was a critical juncture in governance, reflecting the integrity and competence of a nation’s leadership, regretting that in Gha­na, recent parliamentary vetting exercises had sparked concerns re­garding the depth of understand­ing and execution of leadership roles among political figures.

The researchers indicated that leadership, at its core, demanded a departure from partisan biases in favour of a more objective and re­sponsible approach, unfortunately, instances of political grandstand­ing and heated confrontations during vetting sessions suggested a departure from this principle.

“The role of a vetting com­mittee member is not merely to advocate for party interests but to ensure that candidates are scrutinised based on competence, integrity, and suitability for office. The impartiality of this process is paramount to maintaining a fair and just political system.”

They reminded the MPs that a fundamental aspect of effective leadership was recognising that roles within governance structures were distinct and should operate independently of political affilia­tions; therefore, those serving on vetting committees must exhibit a commitment to neutrality, eval­uating candidates on merit rather than political loyalty.

“A failure to do so weakens democratic institutions and fos­ters public disillusionment,” they added.

Dr Kulor and Ms Obimpeh added that beyond the immediate political sphere, the principle of leadership extended to all lead­ership roles within national and corporate institutions, stressing that the overarching duty of any leader was to prioritise the collec­tive good over personal or party interests.

Moreover, they stated that gov­ernance must transcend partisan­ship, to reflect the aspirations of the entire populace, and effective leadership in Ghana necessitated a clear comprehension of one’s responsibilities, a dedication to objectivity, and an unwavering commitment to national progress.

“To uphold democratic values, political leaders must embrace the ethos of responsibility, fairness, openness, and integrity in their roles,” they mentioned.

—GNA