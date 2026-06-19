Sports fraternity has lost a gem …tribute to the Late Agoe Lartey

It is with profound sadness that I pay tribute to Mr Agoe Lartey, a former Assistant Headmaster of Tema Senior High School and a lecturer with the University of Cape Coast (Distance Education), who passed on at the age of 64.

Mr Lartey was a distinguished educationist and mentored a lot of young people that came into contact with him.

What made him very popular was his association with sports.

He loved sports so much that his rise to the position as a Sports Administrator came with no surprise.

Within that space, he lived a life dedicated to shaping young minds and nurturing sporting talent.

He was a driving force in Physical Education and was involved in sports organisation in the Greater Accra Region where he played a pivotal role in promoting the inter-school sports festivals.

Through that platform, Mr Agoe Lartey inspired countless young athletes to strive for excellence. His passion for sports extended beyond administration as he actively coached and supported students across various disciplines.

An old student of the St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School, he furthered his education at the then Specialist Training College, Winneba, and later pursued studies in Distance Education.

Throughout his career, he demonstrated an unwavering commitment to sports and education, frequently visiting community schools across the Greater Accra Region to supervise student teachers and support grassroots educational development as well as sports.

Beyond the classroom and sports field, Mr Lartey was an accomplished author who contributed significantly to educational literature, leaving behind valuable publications that will continue to benefit future generations.

He also served diligently as General Secretary of Greater Accra Athletics and was an active member of the Greater Accra Sports Teachers Association, where his leadership, vision and dedication earned him the respect of colleagues and students alike.

A man of vision, humility and integrity, Mr Lartey touched many lives through his guidance, encouragement and selfless service. His remarkable contributions to education and sports have left an indelible mark that will not be forgotten.

Though he is no longer with us, his legacy of excellence, discipline and service will continue to inspire generations. The sports fraternity has lost a gem.

Rest well, Bro. Agoe Lartey. Your race has been run, your work is done, and your impact lives on forever.

BY DR ATAA LARTEY

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q