Nana Akua Addo’s husband faces arraignment over abuse allegations

Harold Norman, husband of Ghanaian fashion icon Rosemond Akua Adobea, popularly known as Nana Akua Addo, is expected to appear before court following his discharge from hospital over allegations of physical, emotional and economic abuse made against him by his wife.

Mr Norman, who was arrested by the police in August following a petition by Ms Adobea, was granted police enquiry bail with two sureties while investigations continued. However, his scheduled court appearance on Tuesday was postponed after his lawyer informed the police that he had been admitted to hospital.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID), in a statement issued in Accra on Wednesday, said investigators from the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) had visited the hospital to verify Mr Norman’s admission and were monitoring the situation to ensure that he was arraigned immediately upon his discharge.

According to the statement signed by the CID Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Francis Kwesi Yeboah, the Director-General of the CID received a petition from Ms Adobea on August 20, 2026, alleging that her husband had subjected her to physical, emotional and economic abuse.

The police said preliminary investigations revealed that a case involving the couple had previously been handled by DOVVSU at the Lakeside and Ministries police stations in July 2026.

Following receipt of the petition, Mr Norman was arrested at his residence on August 27, 2026, to assist with investigations. A caution statement was subsequently obtained from him, after which he was granted police enquiry bail with two sureties on August 29, 2026, while investigations continued.

The CID further disclosed that it was working with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to ensure the provision of social welfare services for Ms Adobea and her children.

The police assured the public that they remained committed to protecting victims of domestic violence and ensuring that complaints brought before the Service were investigated professionally and fairly.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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