Napo calls for unity as NPP eyes 2028 elections

Senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly called Napo, has called on party members to unite and work with discipline to secure victory in the 2028 general elections.

In a facebook post, Napo admitted that the party had suffered setbacks in recent times but said those challenges could serve as a turning point if members stayed committed to a common vision.

“Our recent setbacks are undeniable, but in every trial lies a turning point. If we unite with one purpose, set our minds on a shared vision, and work with discipline, 2028 will be ours to win,” he urged.

He stressed that winning the 2028 elections was crucial not only for the NPP but also for Ghana’s progress and for future generations.

“We must win for Ghana’s progress and for generations to come,” he added.

Napo expressed confidence that with unity and determination, the NPP could secure victory in 2028.

By: Jacob Aggrey