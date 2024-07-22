NDC will recapture power in 2024 General Elections – Mahama

Former President, John Mahama, said the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will recapture power in the 2024 general elections.

He, however, stated that conviction should not result in complacency and that every vote would be needed to make the expected victory of the NDC complete.

Former President Mahama addressing the supporters after the walk

The former President, Mahama, who is also the flagbearer of the NDC for the December 7 polls, was speaking to enthusiastic members and sympathisers of the party, who defied a downpour in Accra on Saturday to join him in a walk, in readiness for the campaign.

He said the defiance demonstrated the readiness and conviction that the NDC would recapture political power in the December polls.

Former President, Mahama, futher said, “None of us is going to sleep on December 7 until all the ballots have been counted. It is the duty of all of us to stay awake for 72 hours until the results are declared, and I wish to assure Ghanaians that we are going to protect their ballots.

“Vote for the NDC and your ballot will not get lost. We will police the votes and make sure that every single vote counts,” he assured charging party members who are capable to avail themselves to being trained as party agents for the polls.

In the view of the former president, the Akufo-Addo led-NPP government has lost touch with the realities of the people and needed to be kicked out of office in the pending elections.

Unfortunately, the NDC flagbearer noted that, “the government has failed to acknowledge that there is a prob­lem.”

Moreover, Mr Mahama indicated that the much touted 24-hour economy has the magic wand to turn around the economic fortunes of the country not only for the current generation, but the unborn.

“Our economy is in crisis and we cannot turn the fortunes of this coun­try round as fast enough if we continue to work only from 8am to 5pm. If we continue like that, it will take us decades to turn this economy around and so we need to be running and not walking,” the former president highlighted.

Dubbed ‘Get Fit and Ready,’ the walk was to whip up the base of the NDC in Accra and a precursor to the launch of the opposition party’s national campaign launch on Saturday July 27, 2024 in Tamale, the Northern regional capital.

The thousands of supporters who converged at Coastal on the Spintex road, near the Krowor and Tema West Constituencies, danced to campaign tunes, blaring from the public announc­ing systems mounted in the bucket of pickup vehicles embossed with the images of parliamentary hopefuls in the Greater Accra region and the former president.

The fun-having supporters of the party waved placards with inscriptions like ‘24 hour economy is coming,’ John and Jane the best pair for Ghana’, ‘NDC will reset Ghana’, ‘the big push to push Ghana’, ‘the king of infrastruc­ture’, ‘experience over experiment,’ amongst others, to communicate the various campaign messages of the NDC to the many who were caught up in traffic as a result of the outpour of the numbers.

The walk started at 9am and at a snail pace, and the crowd turned right at the Kotobabi junction using the Adegon road through Buade virtually locking down the Nungua community.

The NDC Members of Parliament in the Greater Accra region, including MP for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, Haruna Iddrisu, Tamale South, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Krowor, Ben Ayiku, Ledzokuku, Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, Klottey Korle, Theresa Awuni, Okaikoi North, took turns to address the gathering.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI