Newage Agric Solutions Ltd donates to MoFA in support of the 41st Farmers Day Celebration

Newage Agric Solutions Ltd has presented food products worth GH¢30,000 and a cash donation of GH¢50,000 to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) towards the 41st Farmers Day celebration held in the Volta Region.

The food products include bags of EVIVI RICE and EVIVI SOYABEAN oil.

Presenting the food and cans donation at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in Accra, the General Manager of Newage Agric Solutions Ltd, Martin Tettey Nartey, said the gesture was part of the company’s support to help the ministry appreciate Ghana’s hardworking farmers.

“We’re donating cash and some locally produced rice and soyabean oil worth 30,000 from our subsidiary, EVIVI FOODS Ltd, and cash of 50,000 as our support towards the 2025 farmers’ day celebration to help the farmers across the country who have worked so hard to ensure there is food on our tables,” he stated.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, thanked the Newage Agric Solutions Ltd for the decision to support this year’s Farmers Day, which is being held to motivate farmers to continue doing their best to contribute towards the attainment of food security in the country.

He assured thst the donation will be channeled to helping Ghana attain its food security goal.

“We know you’re a major stakeholder in Ghana’s agriculture, and we appreciate this. I have a long standing relationship with Newage Agric Solutions Ltd so we’re grateful for the opportunity. We’re now preparing for the grand durbar of the 41st farmers Day celebration and we expected as usual that we will have you come on board to support.

He promised to ensure that the items donated would get to the farmers and not be diverted anywhere.

“And we want to assure you that whatever you have brought to us will go straight to the benefit of our farmers and eventually benefit on the food production of our country,” he said after receiving the donation.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA