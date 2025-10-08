Nine-member committee named for 29th GJA Media Awards

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has formed a nine-member committee to vet entries and select winners for the 29th GJA Media Awards.

The committee is chaired by Mr. Gabriel Bosompem, a former Commissioner of the National Media Commission and former Production Manager of TV3 (Media General).

Other members include Mr. Kingsley Obeng-Kyere, 2012 GJA–P.A.V. Ansah Journalist of the Year and Senior Manager at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC); Madam Nana Yaa Konadu, a presenter at Peace FM; and Madam Theresa Owusu Ako, former Head of Radio News at GBC.

The rest are Madam Agnes Boye-Doe, Deputy News Editor at the Ghana News Agency; Mr. David Andoh, President of the Ghana Photojournalists Network and a photojournalist at Multimedia; Alhaji Salifu Abdul-Rahaman, Editor of the Ghanaian Times; Mr. Samuel Bio, Night Editor at the Graphic Communications Group Limited; and Mr. Jeorge Wilson Kingston, Executive Secretary of PRINPAG.

The committee will select winners across various categories for this year’s awards ceremony, which will take place at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi in November 2025.

Top prizes include the prestigious GJA/P.A.V. Ansah Journalist of the Year, Best Female Journalist of the Year, Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist of the Year, and Best Student Journalist of the Year.

The 29th GJA Media Awards, to be held under the auspices of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, is expected to be a grand event, attracting both national and international dignitaries.

The GJA National Executive has expressed appreciation to corporate bodies for their continuous support and encouraged more organizations to come on board to make the event a success.