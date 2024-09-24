NKOSEC launches 60th anniversary, calls on govt to invest in school facilities 

Nkonya Secondary School (NKOSEC) has launched its 60th anniversary celebration with a call on government to invest in the school’s facilities.

The celebration on the theme: ‘Fulfilling the Aspirations of The Founding Fathers’ acknowledged founding fathers who have been a strong pillar in building and providing equipment for the school’s development.

Professor Francis Anto, Lecturer at the University of Ghana and an Old Teacher of NKOSEC, said the anniversary celebration would be climaxed on November 17, 2024.

He stated that the celebration, which would begin on November 16, would be filled with lots of activities and engagements, and called on all stakeholders and the media to join its 60th anniversary.

He called for support from old students both home and abroad to help with any amount of money or gesture as a means to achieve success for the school.

“We owe our Alma mater a lot and this is our turn to give back to the school,” he added.

He noted that the school had nurtured many young people and contributed significantly to the human resources base in Ghana, highlighting the achievement of the school through endurance of hardships over the years.

However, he indicated various challenges affecting the school, including lack of facilities, student beds, science lab, ICT laboratories, fence wall, vehicles, ultramodern libraries and dormitories.

Mr Moses Kwabena Ansah, Headmaster of NKOSEC, commended the government for implementing the free senior high school intiative, saying it was a policy that undoubtedly broadened educational access for numerous student.

Despite such a good policy, he appealed to all to support the school to complete some of its abandoned facilities such as the bungalows, admistration blocks, and assembly hall to support effective learning and teaching. GNA