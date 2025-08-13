NPP General Secretary condemns arrests of party members

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Justin Frimpong Koduah, has expressed worry about the excessive arrest of individuals affiliated with the New Patriotic Party.

This follows the arrest of two Ghanaians purportedly affiliated with the NPP who made threatening remarks about the life of the President and the Vice President of the Republic.

The two people, Prince Ofori and Yayra Abiwu, are in Police custody assisting the ongoing investigation while efforts are underway to get other persons believed to be connected to the video to assist the investigation.

They were picked up by the National Security and the Ghana Police Service yesterday to assist with investigations on the matter.

Speaking in a face-to-face interview at UTV Ghana, he cited past derogatory remarks made by the Director of Communications of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, and other individuals against the former president of the republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He indicated that crime had no expiry date, hence he called on the Inspector General of Police to be fair and arrest these individuals who made equal derogatory remarks in the country.

