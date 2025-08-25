NPP is a diverse party, let’s end religious and tribal bigotry campaigns – Dr. Bawumia

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party in the 2028 elections (NPP) and former Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has cautioned against the use of religious and tribal sentiments in the party’s internal campaign.

Dr. Bawumia expressed concern that some campaigners and flagbearer hopefuls were introducing divisive arguments, including claims that delegates should not vote for him because his wife is not a “true Ghanaian.”

He described such claims as disturbing and unrepresentative of the values of the NPP.

“We are a very diverse party covering four religions and all tribes. It is important that we remain united,” he said.

He urged his opponents to contest on the strength of their vision, mission, ideas, integrity, and track record, rather than attacking personalities based on religion or ethnicity.

Citing his own record, Dr. Bawumia reminded party members of his contributions to the NPP’s victories in 2016 and 2020, including his role in the 2013 election petition and his wife Samira’s nationwide campaign efforts.

He noted that at those times, nobody questioned his background or his wife’s identity.

He stressed that attempts to divide the party along religious or tribal lines do not reflect the views of the NPP’s rank and file.

“The NPP will always triumph over tribal and religious bigots. What we need is unity to go forward and win 2028,” he stated.

Dr. Bawumia further cautioned the party not to repeat past mistakes, recalling how divisions cost the NPP the 1979 elections.

He expressed confidence that with unity and hard work, the party could secure victory in the 2028 general elections.

By: Jacob Aggrey