NSA, GBA, GFA console govt, families of victims of helicopter crash

The National Sports Authority (NSA) and other sports federations are leading tributes as the sports sector joins Ghanaians to mourn the demise of eight officials that perished in Wednesday’s helicopter clash near Obuasi.

They were on board in a Z9 heli­copter on a mission in Obuasi.

The unfortunate incident claimed the lives of the Minister of Defense, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Alhaji Dr Murtala Muhammed.

Also confirmed dead from the clash were the Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister of Food and Agri­culture, Alhaji Limuna Mohammed Muniru, Dr Samuel Sarpong, the Second National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Con­gress (NDC), Mr Samuel Aboagye, Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Flying Officer Mane-Twum Ampadu and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

Following the incident, tributes and commiseration have poured from individuals and organisations across the globe.

A statement from the National Sports Authority (NSA) signed by its Director General, Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, extended con­dolences to the President of the Republic, the bereaved

families, the Ghana Armed Forces, and the people of Ghana.

“This is a devastating moment for our country. We join the nation in mourning these

gallant statesmen. We pray for strength and comfort for their families and loved ones,” it said.

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has also extended a mes­sage of condolences to the various families of the deceased as well as the government and Ghana Armed Forces.

Its statement signed by Public Relations Manager, Mr Andrew Nortey, described the incident as unfortunate and heartbreaking.

The Ghana Football Associ­ation (GFA) also expressed its profound sorrow to the President, the Government of Ghana, and the families of the victims of the tragic military helicopter crash.

“The GFA mourns the nation’s collective grief and pays tribute to the dedication and service of all these gallant men who perished in the line of duty,” a statement indicated.

BY TIMES REPORTER