PAC adjourns sitting as Agric, Transport, and Justice Ministries fail to appear

The Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, Abena Osei-Asare, announced the adjournment of Wednesday’s public sitting after three ministries failed to appear before the Committee.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Ministry of Transport, and the Ministry of Justice and Attorney-General, together with their respective departments and agencies, were unable to honour the invitation to appear.

“With this, we are bringing proceedings to a close and will reconvene on Monday, October 27, 2025,” the Atiwa East legislator she stated.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, led by Deputy Minister Yussif Jajah, MP for Ayawaso North; the Ministry of Trade and Agro-Business, led by Deputy Minister Sampson Ahi, MP for Bodi; and officials from the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, all appeared before the Committee to respond to queries in the Auditor-General’s Report for the year ending December 31, 2024