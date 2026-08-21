Plans advanced to refurbish Baba Yara Stadium

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi is positioning itself to regain its Confederation of African Football (CAF) licence to host international fixtures, Ms Patience Sharon Adams Mensah, Public Relations Officer of the National Sports Authority (NSA) in the Ashanti Region has disclosed.

According to her, pending the release of critical funding, management of the facility would speed up work to make it ready to host all high profile games.

She explained that following CAF’s recent decision to withdraw the stadium’s international certification due to infrastructure shortfalls, the regional directorate immediately initiated targeted renovations to address every key non-compliance area.

She noted that while technical teams were making steady headway, accelerating these works to meet CAF’s strict inspection timeline will require an immediate financial injection.

Ms Adams Mensah highlighted that current efforts were focused heavily on pitch restoration, modernising team dressing rooms, enhancing spectator safety, and upgrading media facilities to meet CAF Category 4 standards.

She added that NSA Ashanti was actively preparing the facility for an upcoming inspection delegation to verify that all structural and operational requirements have been fully satisfied.

Securing re-approval will bring the Black Stars back to their historic Kumasi stronghold, she said, emphasising that this will provide the national team with a crucial home-ground advantage outside Accra while re-energising the vibrant sporting economy of the Ashanti Region.

She reaffirmed that the NSA Ashanti Region remains firmly committed to elevating Baba Yara Sports Stadium to elite international standards, ensuring Ghanaian football fans can once again experience world-class Match days on home soil.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI

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