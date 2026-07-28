Police arrest suspected romance scammer over fraud, sharing of intimate images

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man suspected of running a romance scam that targeted women with false marriage promises, blackmail, and the non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

The suspect, Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng, was arraigned alongside Sally Akosua Amoasah before the Accra Circuit Court 1 on charges of conspiracy to commit crime, defrauding by false pretences, and non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

According to preliminary investigations, Kwarteng posed as a pastor conducting online church services on Instagram. He allegedly told women that “God had revealed” they were his future wives.

To gain their trust, police say he went as far as meeting their families and presenting them with promise rings.

Investigators allege the suspect then obtained intimate images of some victims and used them to blackmail them for money.

He is also accused of introducing victims to a fake car tyre business. Under the pretext of shipping and clearing containers of tyres, he allegedly collected thousands of dollars from them before becoming unreachable.

Police further allege that Kwarteng shared the intimate images of some victims with his wife, Sally Akosua Amoasah, who is also accused of threatening the victims.

Seven victims have so far reported the matter to the Police. Investigations indicate the offences date back to 2021.

The court remanded Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng into Police custody to reappear on August 6, 2026. Sally Akosua Amoasah was granted bail.

The Ghana Police Service says it continues to receive complaints from other possible victims.

The Service is urging anyone who may have had similar encounters with the suspect to report to the nearest Police station to assist with ongoing investigations.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme