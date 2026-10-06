Police investigate death of three children at Koblimahagu, IGP deploys special team

The Northern Regional Police Command has commenced investigation into the death of three children whose bodies were discovered in the boot of a vehicle at Koblimahagu in the Tamale Metropolis.

The deceased have been identified as Dauda Abdul Aziz, aged 3, Saani Alsharaf, aged 5, and Dauda Fadilan, aged 7.

According to a statement signed by the Northern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Wisdom Lavoe, police received a complaint on October 5, 2026, that the children left home for Islamic classes at about 8:00am on Sunday, October 4, but did not return.

Efforts by community members to locate them proved unsuccessful until about 5:00am on Monday, October 5, when their bodies were found inside the boot of a black Hyundai Tucson with registration number AS 1770-14.

Police proceeded to the scene where the vehicle was found stuck in mud on a road leading to the area. Preliminary inspection revealed that the driver’s door and the rear passenger door behind the driver’s seat were open, while the other doors, including the boot, were locked.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle belongs to a personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service, who indicated that it had been stuck in the mud for the past five days. He has since been arrested and is being taken to Accra to assist with investigations.

The Inspector-General of Police has deployed a special team comprising homicide investigators, crime scene experts and intelligence officers to Tamale to support the Northern Regional Police Command.

The Command has secured the vehicle for further forensic examination, while the outcome of the autopsy and ongoing investigations is expected to shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The police have assured the public that all necessary investigative steps are being taken and urged calm as investigations continue.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme