Police jail two for possessing tramadol in Nalerigu

The Ghana Police Service in the North East Region has secured a conviction for two persons who were arrested for possessing tramadol, a restricted drug.

The Police, in a statement dated September 27, 2025, explained that the two convicts, Mumuni Iddrisu and Alhassan Braimah, were part of six suspects arrested at Gbintiri near Nalerigu on September 18, 2025.

They were found with 1,195 boxes of tramadol hydrochloride 120mg, also known as “Red.”

Investigations revealed that 100 boxes of the drug were in their possession, and they had also concealed more than 4,500 packs in 25 five-litre yellow gallons.

The suspects first appeared before the Nalerigu Circuit Court on September 19, 2025 and were remanded.

When they reappeared on 26th September 2025, Iddrisu and Braimah pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and possession of restricted drugs without lawful authority.

The other four accused persons, Yakubu Muntaka, Abdulai Shakur, Mumuni Yakubu, and Moses Ayorik were discharged due to lack of evidence.

The court, presided over by Justice Francis Asobayire, sentenced each of the two convicts to ten years imprisonment on each count.

They were also fined 5,000 penalty units each, equivalent to GHS 60,000. In default of payment, they will serve an additional ten years in prison.

The convicts have since been sent to the Gambaga local prison to begin their sentences.

The Police commended the people of the North East Region, especially the Nalerigu Youth Association, for their support in the case.

They also cautioned individuals engaged in illegal drug activities to stop, warning that anyone caught would face the full rigours of the law.

By: Jacob Aggrey