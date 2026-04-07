Premier League: Asante Kotoko title hopes stumble as FC Samartex 1996 triumph in rain-delayed clash

FC Samartex 1996 boosted their top-four ambitions with a composed 2-1 victory over Asante Kotoko after their rain-interrupted Premier League matchday 28 fixture resumed at the Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday morning.

With the initial fixture halted at 0-0 due to heavy rain, Samartex returned sharper and more purposeful. Their dominance paid off in the 55th minute when Christian Agyenim Boateng finished off a well-crafted move to break the deadlock.

Emmanuel Mamah put the result beyond doubt in the 83rd minute, capping a dominant display.

Deep into injury time, Albert Amoah reacted quickest after Samba O’neil’s penalty was saved, pouncing on the rebound to pull one back, but it proved only a late consolation.

The defeat dents Kotoko’s title ambitions, leaving them fourth on 43 points and missing a crucial opportunity to close the gap on leaders Bibiani Gold Stars.

Meanwhile, Samartex climb to sixth, strengthening their push for a top-four finish as the season enters a decisive phase.