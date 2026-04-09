President Mahama back home from official visit to Élysée Palace in France

President John Dramani Mahama has returned home following an official visit to the Élysée Palace in France.

During his visit, he also co-chaired the 2026 One Health Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, where he highlighted the growing global health challenges and Africa’s role in advancing sustainable solutions.

President John Dramani Mahama and French President Emmanuel Macron held high-level bilateral talks at the Élysée Palace on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in Ghana-France relations.

The meeting followed the successful conclusion of the One Health Summit in Lyon, which both leaders co-chaired.

President Macron expressed gratitude to President Mahama for his leadership at the summit and announced that Ghana has been selected as the first beneficiary of the newly introduced National Health Compact.

He also lauded the Accra Reset Initiative, describing it as “very important” and a reference point during the summit.

President Mahama thanked France and China for their support in Ghana’s debt restructuring, highlighting the economy’s resilience and positive indicators.

The discussions covered bilateral trade, regional and global security, development cooperation, food security through year-round farming, AI advancement, maternal health, and infrastructure including the Accra-Kumasi Expressway, reinforcing the shared commitment to democracy, peace, and a rules-based international system.

[04-09, 10:27 a.m.] Edem Mensah-Tsotorme: Police arrest suspect in connection with disturbance at Adjin Kotoku Onion Market

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting incident that occurred at the Adjin Kotoku Onion Market on April 5, 2026.

Following the disturbance, a team of surveillance officers from the Special Operations Assistant (SOA) to the Inspector General of Police was deployed to the area to conduct an intelligence-led operation.

On April 8, 2026 at about 3:00 pm, the team arrested the suspect, Inusah Seidu, aged 40, from his hideout at Adjin Kotoku. He is believed to have been involved in the shooting incident.

The suspect is currently in Police custody assisting investigations, while efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest other individuals connected to the incident.