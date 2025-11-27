President Mahama launches major project to boost Vegetable farming and cut imports

President John Dramani Mahama has launched a new vegetable development project, announcing a significant move to tackle food insecurity by helping farmers grow more food and earn a reliable income.

Launching the project in Kukuom as a key part of his government’s broader “Feed Ghana Initiative,” President Mahama said its main goal is to ensure Ghanaians have consistent access to affordable, locally grown vegetables throughout the year.

He outlined a comprehensive plan to support farmers, who are already receiving a package of support including high-quality seeds, organic fertilizer, training, and digital advice.

To solve the common problem of farmers struggling to sell their crops, the President announced a partnership with a committed buyer, FarmMeets, which will purchase all the produce.

He confirmed that a modern packhouse will be built to handle the grading, sorting, and packaging of vegetables.

President Mahama emphasized that a key focus is solving the water shortage that plagues farmers, especially in the north.

“Without water, vegetable production cannot thrive. Without year-round production, we cannot achieve food security or reduce our imports,” he stated, highlighting that irrigation is the “backbone” of the entire plan.

To achieve this, he said the government will install solar-powered irrigation systems across six communities: Kukuom, Noberkaw, Dantano, Sankore, Asibrem and Kwapong.

He explained that these solar systems will provide a reliable water supply, lower energy costs, and reduce carbon emissions.

The President confirmed that the entire Kukuom project is scheduled to be completed within 12 months and will serve as a model for similar projects to be replicated across the country.

He clarified that this vegetable project is integrated into the larger “Feed Ghana” agenda from 2025 to 2028, which aims to restore the nation’s food security.

The President added that the wider plan also targets increased production of other strategic commodities like rice, maize, cassava, and poultry.

The overall objectives, he stated, are to strengthen the entire farming chain and to create stable, dignified jobs, particularly for the youth, women, and persons with disabilities.

By: Jacob Aggrey