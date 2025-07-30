President Mahama reaffirms commitment to safeguarding the safety of journalists

The Government of Ghana has condemned the attempted arrest of a JoyNews reporter and the assault of an eyewitness by a soldier during a recent demolition exercise involving properties linked to McDan Group.

The incident occurred during the demolition of structures allegedly associated with Daniel McKorley, also known as McDan, the Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group.

The operation, which involved military personnel, sparked public concern after a Joy news journalist covering the exercise was nearly arrested, and an eyewitness filming the scene was physically assaulted.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said the actions of the soldier were unacceptable and have no place in a democratic society.

“I am directed by President John Dramani Mahama to unequivocally reaffirm his unwavering commitment to the freedom and safety of journalists,” the statement read.

The President described press freedom as a key pillar of democracy, necessary for promoting transparency, accountability, and informed public debate.

He also emphasized that the rights of all citizens must be respected at all times.

To ensure justice and prevent similar incidents, President Mahama has directed the Minister for Defence and the National Security Coordinator to investigate the matter and impose appropriate disciplinary measures without delay.

The government further assured the public of its commitment to protecting the rights and safety of all Ghanaians.