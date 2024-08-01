Promasidor promotes fitness with health walk

Promasidor Ghana (PGH), through its choco­late beverage brand, Twisco, has embarked on a 5.4-kilometer walk from Ayi Mensah toll booth to Kitase MA School Park, near Peduase Lodgeas part of its commitment to promoting the wellbeing of Ghanaians.

Christened ‘Walk with Tisky’,theinitiative saw participa­tion from staff of Promasidor,10 keep-fit clubs including Lakeside, East Legon, Westlands,Dodowa, etc.— and residents of Kitase and neighbouring communities.

Touching on the rationale for the walk which was attended by over 800 participants, Proma­sidor’s Marketing Manager, Mr

Michael Hagan reiterated the company’s interest in promoting fitness, and general wellness for all.

“The relevance of physical activity with the aim of improving well-being cannot be undermined. Beyond the provision of quality food products, we have supported this cause for 25 years and Twisco our newest addition to the family is here today to power the ambi­tion of any Ghanaian aboard the healthy journey,” he added.

The brand’s young, energetic and ambitious mascot, Tisky, led the procession which commenced at the Ayi Mensah toll booth and climaxed with a 30-minute aerobic session at the Kitase MA School Parkwith post recovery drinks provided by Twisco – a chocolate

food drink.

He said Promasidor Ghana was a leading food manufactur­ing company providing quality food products for the past 25 years following the launch of its first brand, Cowbellin 1999.

“Since then, the company has pioneered beverage brands such as Cowbell Strawberry, Cowbell Coffee and Cowbell Chocomalt amongst others. Promasidor fur­ther exemplified its diverse man­ufacturing prowess following the launch of its Onga Powder and Tablet variants in 2003 and2011 respectively. Promasidor is also a major player in the Infant Cereal category with the Yum Vita brand which was launched in 2014,” he said.

BY TIMES REPORTER