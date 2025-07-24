Pure FM Kumasi gutted by fire; programming suspended

Popular Kumasi radio station Pure FM (95.7 MHz) has temporarily gone off the air after a late-night fire damaged its studios and destroyed all broadcast equipment.

The fire began during a live show on wednesday evening and raged for more than three hours before firefighters brought it under control.

Although eyewitnesses say an electrical fault may have triggered the fire, the Ghana National Fire Service is expected to carry out a full investigation to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

Though the building structure remained, all studio equipment was destroyed. No injuries were reported.

Pure FM is part of the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), known for its strong local programming, especially in the Ashanti Region.

In a statement shared on social media, popular broadcaster Kwame Adinkrah expressed his exhaustion after hours of trying to control the fire with his colleagues.

“We’ve just spent over three intense hours battling the fire that broke out at Pure FM studios. Thankfully, we managed to save the building, but we lost all our studio equipment. We’ll be off air temporarily, but we shall rise again!.”

By Jacob Aggrey