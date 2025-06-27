Reject empty promisesof drug dealers – Veep urges youth

The Vice President, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has urged the youth to reject the empty promises of drug dealers and rise above the dangers of addiction.

She encouraged them to take their place in building a better future by saying no to drugs and choosing hope, purpose and responsibility.

The Vice President said this in Accra at this year’s In­ternational Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with a renewed national call to invest in prevention and break the grip of drug abuse on society.

She reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to fighting drug abuse and illicit trafficking, describing it as a serious threat to public health, safety, and national development.

She noted that this year’s global theme: ‘The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention,’ called for action to reduce harm and build stronger societies.

The Vice President mentioned that while Ghana had made gains against drugs like cocaine, heroin, and cannabis, there was now a greater challenge with synthetic opioids being trafficked by organ­ised crime networks.

Quoting the 2024 World Drug Report, she emphasised that 292 million people used drugs globally in 2022, with 64 million suffering from drug use disorders.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang de­scribed the numbers as alarming and said there was the need for practical and preventive action.

The Vice President also com­mended the Narcotics Control Commission for its hard work and recent achievements.

Again, she underlined that their operations, both in Ghana and with international partners, have led to the seizure of large amounts of illegal drugs and the arrest of syndicates.

“The destruction of over 16 metric tons of seized drugs on June 20, 2025 is a clear sign of Ghana’s determination to fight back. Every gram destroyed, is a life potentially saved,” she said.

Moreover, she called for more support for the Commission through proper training, equip­ment, and funding to help them keep up with changing threats and stressed the need for compas­sion towards those dealing with addiction, saying that focusing only on arrests and seizures was not enough.

The Paramount Chief of Ak­wamu Traditional Area, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, who chaired the event, described drug abuse as a public health crisis that ruined lives and destroys communities just like illegal mining.

He stressed that tackling drug abuse required more than just saying “No, “it requires creating alternatives, empowering young people, and building support systems”.

He revealed that his traditional authority has allocated 100 acres of land to NACOC to establish a training school to support youth empowerment and drug control efforts in Ghana and beyond.

The Acting Director Gen­eral of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), General M.O Mantey, said the country could not afford to sit back while criminal syndicates target its youth and communities with dangerous substances.

He added that the Commission, in collaboration with international partners, had dismantled traffick­ing networks operating not only in Ghana but across West Africa and Europe

Head of the United Nations Information Centre in Accra, Ms Cynthia Prah, who represented the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, called for strong inter­national cooperation, education, and care-centred responses to halt the demand and flow of drugs.

