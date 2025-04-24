Researchers, policymakers to discuss health systems  strengthening in Africa – April 29-30 at UG

The University of Ghana, through its Regional Institute for Population Studies (RIPS), is set to host a major continental conference aimed at strengthening health systems in Africa.

The conference is scheduled to take place from April 29 to 30 at the Institute of Statistical Social and Economic Research Confer­ence on the theme “Advancing evidence-based innovations for strengthening health systems in Africa.”

The conference is being organ­ised under the auspices of the Sus­taining the African Health Initiative Community of Practice (AHI CoP) programme.

It is expected to bring together a broad range of stakeholders includ­ing researchers, policymakers, health professionals, and young scientists across Africa.

The Principal Investigator of the AHI CoP programme, Profes­sor Ayaga Bawah, in a statement copied the Ghanaian Times said the conference sought to create a platform for the sharing of inno­vative practices and evidence-based solutions that contribute to the de­velopment of resilient and equitable health systems.

“It will also promote interdis­ciplinary collaboration and foster linkages between academia, govern­ment, and civil society in addressing pressing health system challenges,” he added.

Mr Bawah explained that the event would feature keynote presen­tations, panel discussions, research presentations, and networking sessions aimed at building capacity and inspiring collaborative initia­tives to improve population health outcomes.

He further noted that participants will include representatives from five African countries—Ghana, Mozambique, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Zambia—who are currently implementing AHI-funded projects focused on strengthening health systems and evaluating their impact.

Mr Bawah underscored the importance of the conference in promoting dialogue between researchers and policymakers, as well as providing mentorship op­portunities for early-career health systems researchers.

“The conference is timely, as health systems in Africa continue to face complex challenges, includ­ing workforce shortages, inade­quate infrastructure, and a growing burden of disease,” he said.

“By showcasing innovations that have demonstrated success, we can facilitate learning and scal­ing of best practices across the continent,” he added.

The AHI CoP programme, hosted by RIPS and funded by the Doris Duke Foundation, aims to foster cross-country learning, continuous capacity building, and sustained improvements in health systems across sub-Saharan Africa.

