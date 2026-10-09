StarOil backs Rugby League’s Friday Night Footy

The Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG) has received GH¢10,000 worth of fuel support from StarOil as its contribution towards the second edition of the flagship Friday Night Footy event, scheduled for November 6 at the University of Ghana Rugby Stadium.

The fuel support is expected to aid with the stadium lighting for the night, event logistics, and transportation for students and young rugby league participants travelling to the event.

Mr Amewuda (left) presenting the fuel vouchers to Mr Okyne-Tetteh while officials from both sides look on

The Friday Night Footy event will bring down the curtains on the 2026 domestic season, with the Men’s 13s Championship finals and the Diva Series final taking place under the lights.

Presenting the fuel vouchers at the offices of StarOil, Marketing Officer, Mr Bernard Eyram Amewuda, said the company’s support reflects its commitment to youth development through sport.

“We at StarOil see the partnership with the RLFG as one that is increasingly important. It will help expand the sport of rugby league, its competitions, and participation across the country.”

Receiving the support on behalf of the RLFG and the Greater Accra Rugby League Association, RLFG General Manager, Mr Jafaru Awudu Mustapha, thanked StarOil for the gesture, noting that the support had lifted a significant burden off the shoulders of the league organisers.



“For us, this support is huge. It is more than just getting teams and equipment to the stadium. It will help young players and students experience a major rugby league event and be part of a growing competition pathway.”

The RLFG delegation also included Communications Lead Hilaria Wuaku, Greater Accra Rugby League Chairman Mr Emmanuel Okyne-Tetteh, and his Vice-Chairperson, Madam Paulina Buabeng.

The second edition of Friday Night Footy is expected to provide a fitting finale to a busy season for rugby league in Ghana, with two champions set to be crowned under the lights.

Defending champions of the Men’s 13s Championship, Bulls RLFC awaits the winner of the playoff game between Dragons and Accra Panthers on October 18 while Old Guard/Pioneers, La PRESEC, Next Gen and Accra Girls SHS will battle each other in the Diva Series finals.