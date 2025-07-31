Suntreso hospital gets support from Bantama MP

The Member of Parlia­ment for Bantama, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, on Monday, donated essential medical equipment to the Sun­treso Government Hospital in Kumasi to enhance its operations.

The medical equipment in­cludes 50 mattresses, 25 patient beds, 10 patient monitors, 10 blood pressure apparatus, and 10 hospital wheels.

Speaking during a brief pre­sentation ceremony, Mr Asen­so-Boakye described Suntreso Hospital as a pillar in the constit­uency’s healthcare delivery system and reaffirmed his personal com­mitment to supporting its growth.

“Suntreso Hospital has always played a key role in the health needs of our people. That is why I’ve never hesitated to support it. I will continue to do my part to help it grow and function more efficiently,” Mr Asenso-Boakye stated.

He highlighted the connection between healthcare and national productivity, warning that a weak health system undermines eco­nomic development.

“No country can achieve mean­ingful development without quali­ty healthcare. When the health of the people suffers, the economy suffers,” he added.

Mr Asenso-Boakye under­scored the need for continuous investment in the country’s healthcare infrastructure, say­ing that, “I’ve lived in countries where the healthcare system works and seen what happens when it fails. What we need in Ghana is consistent and delib­erate investment in the right infrastructure.”

The MP also revealed that during his tenure in government, he initiated discussions with the then Minister of Health and hospital management to upgrade Suntreso —a process he remains fully committed to advancing.

Moreover, Mr Asenso-Boakye commended the staff of the hospital for dedication to attend­ing to the healthcare needs of patients who visited it.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, Dr Omari Sasu, who spoke for the Medical Su­perintendent, expressed profound gratitude for the MP’s continued support.

“Mr Asenso-Boakye’s com­mitment to Suntreso Hospital is both historic and heartfelt. These donations have come at a critical time and will go a long way to enhance service delivery,” Dr Sasu said.

She assured that the hospital would make optimal use of the equipment to improve patient care and meet the growing needs of the community.

BY TIMES REPORTER