Tanker crashes into shop at Asamankese after brake failure

Two people have sustained injuries after a fuel tanker crashed into a shop at Asamankese in the Eastern Region.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, October 22, 2026.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Suhum Municipal Fire Station received a distress call and dispatched a six-member crew led by ASTNO Kissiedu Alexander.

The crew arrived at the scene to find a HOWO diesel tanker with registration number LA 3243-25 had crashed into a shop beneath a storey building.

Preliminary findings by the Service indicate the tanker suffered brake failure while travelling from Suhum to Kade.

Two males sustained injuries in the crash. The head of the tanker and the shop were partially damaged. No person was trapped in the vehicle, the GNFS said.

The crew concluded rescue and safety operations and departed the scene.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme