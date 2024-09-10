The race for Jubilee House: Bawumia, Mahama, others file nominations… to contest December 2024 presidential poll

The race to the Jubilee House is taking shape as eight presidential hope­fuls yesterday filed their nominations to contest in the December 7, 2024 presidential poll.

They are Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), former Pres­ident John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Percival Kofi Akpaloo, Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Christian Kwabena Andrews, Ghana Union Move­ment (GUM), and Hassan Ayariga, All Peoples Congress (APC).

The rest, all independent candidates, are Nana Kwame Bediako, Samuel Apea-Dan­quah and George Twum-Barimah-Adu.

They filed their nominations with bank­ers draft to pay GH¢100,000 pursuant to Regulations 6, 7 and 8 of the Public Elections Regulations, 2020 (C.I. 127).

As anticipated, supporters of the parties, especially the NDC and the NPP converged around the offices of the EC to cheer their candidates on.

Whilst Dr Bawumia and the other can­didates were at the Commission’s office in person, Mr Mahama, who is on a five-day campaign tour of the Bono Region was represented by Party Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and top echelons of the NDC. Speaking after Justin Kodua Frim­pong, the General Secretary of the NPP,

presented his completed nomination forms to the Chairperson of the EC, Dr Bawumia said the pending poll should be seen as a quest to better the lot of Ghana and all stakeholders must work to ensure the country remained intact after the polls.

“As we embark on this process, what we are trying to do is to uplift our country and not to tear it down. It is very import­ant that our country is uplifted after the election.

“Our behaviours and conducts are very important to ensure that the process is peaceful,” Dr Bawumia said.

Asking for prayers for the EC in their “very difficult job”, he said the elections management body has a responsibility to ensure a credible and transparent poll to uphold Ghana’s vaunted and enviable electoral record on the continent.

“Historically, I think Ghana is in a very envious position as far as the conduct of elections is concerned and I believe that Madam Chair and your team will live up to it. Let’s continue to pray for God’s bless­ings for the EC and also pray for God’s blessings for the New Patriotic Party, my­self and my team so that we will emerge victorious in this elections,” he said.

For Mr Asiedu Nketiah, the NDC remains committed to a peaceful electoral process and would expect the Commis­sion to play its unbiased umpire role.

“We urge the Commission to play its role as a neutral umpire. We have concerns about the process so far and we are in engagement so that we can reach mutual conclusion that is acceptable to everybody.

“We are not going to sleep over our rights in this election so we are hopeful the Commission will listen and listen to us very well and discharge their respon­sibilities in a manner that is satisfactory to all participating parties and the general public,” Mr Asiedu Nketiah said.

Nana Kwame Bediako commended the EC for the role they have played since Ghana returned to constitutional order, putting in the map as a place where de­mocracy works.

Mr Akpaloo, optimistic of causing a stir in Ghana’s political sphere by winning the election, rallied Ghanaians to back his can­didature to rescue Ghana from the NDC/NPP duopoly.

On his part, Dr Ayariga challenged the contenders to debate ideas and avoid inflammatory and slanderous language that could worsen the already increasing political tension.

The exercise continues today to Friday.

