Titus Glover urges NPP to hold regular press briefings to keep government in check

August 4, 2025
1 minute read

The former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Titus Glover, has encouraged the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) to organize periodic press conferences to keep the government on its toes.

In an interview, he said it was important to speak to Ghanaians through such platforms to enlighten them.

“It is our right. our constitutional duty to explain things to Ghanaians so they understand,” he underscored.

Mr. Glover expressed concern about how some officials of the previous government were being treated by state security agencies.

He suggested that more lenient methods could have been adopted instead of demanding excessive bail conditions.

“They asked a gentleman to bring landed properties. So if he didn’t have it, he would’ve been behind bars till now,” he lamented.

By: Jacob Aggrey

