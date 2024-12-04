TUC, others call for peaceful elections

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has called for peace, fairness, and transparency in Ghana’s up­coming general elections, stressing the importance of preserving the country’s democratic gains.

As the nation prepares for its ninth electoral exercise since 1992, the TUC emphasised that despite existing challenges, the electoral democracy must continue to thrive.

In a press statement issued yesterday and copied The Ghanaian Times, the TUC urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to remain inde­pendent, neutral, and accountable to the Ghanaian people.

The release touched on the need for transparency and col­laboration with political parties through the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) to foster confi­dence in the electoral process.

The TUC further appealed to the government to ensure the EC is adequately resourced to fulfill its mandate effectively. It called on political parties to exhibit maturity during their campaigns, urging them to prioritise critical national issues such as employment, hous­ing, and the rising cost of living, while avoiding divisive rhetoric.

“As Ghana heads to the polls, it is crucial for all stakeholders to work collectively to safeguard the integrity of the elections and preserve the nation’s peace,” the statement noted.

The union also encouraged the media to engage in responsible reporting, underscoring its role in promoting stability and national cohesion.

Security agencies were remind­ed of their duty to remain neutral and act decisively against any attempts to disrupt the peace.

The TUC called on workers to exercise their voting rights respon­sibly and avoid actions that could jeopardise the country’s stability.

It reiterated its commitment to ensuring Ghana continues to stand out as a beacon of democracy on the African continent.

Meanwhile, FRANCIS DABANG DABRE reports from Bolgatanga that the member of the opposition National Demo­cratic Congress (NDC) Women’s wing, Dr Vida Nyagre Yakong, has re-echoed the need for every Ghanaian to prioritise peace over violence at the general elections, Saturday.

Dr Yakong said any violence that characterised the polls could severely affect women and chil­dren, hence the need for all and sundry to tread cautiously as they mounted campaign platforms to sell their message to the electorate.

In an exclusive interview here in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region on Sunday after donat­ing hundreds of NDC-branded T-shirts to some parliamentary candidates of the party Dr Yakong said voters in the Upper East Region were going to return a verdict of “no confidence” against the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), citing high economic hard­ship, corruption as the basis for her claim.

She, therefore, called on the parliamentary candidates in the re­gion to be resilient, and campaign based on issues, since the elector­ate were keen on the alternative solutions the NDC had to salvage their pathetic living conditions, if they were given the nod.

“As you campaign for votes, fo­cus on the economy, and what you can proffer to relieve the suffering masses of their conditions.

“Avoid messages that can trig­ger violence, because the Ghanaian voter is already overwhelmed by the excruciating hardship they are going through recently,” Dr Yakong admonished.

Touching on the donation of the T-shirts to the parliamentary aspirants, she said it was part of her support to help deliver all 15 seats for the NDC at the polls.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU