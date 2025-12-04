Two suspected robbers arrested in Ahafo Region; IGP sends special team after others

The Ahafo Regional Police Command has arrested two people believed to be part of a robbery gang that carried out multiple attacks at Nkasiem on Tuesday, 2 December 2025.

According to a police statement, the gang attacked a gold buying company, a cocoa buying company, and also tried to break into the vault of the Asutifi Rural Bank.

They also seized two police rifles during the operation.

The suspects were armed with pump action guns and shot a man in the thigh during the attack.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital at Hwidiem, where he was treated and discharged.

Police in a statement said, the arrests were made through an intelligence-led operation. A manhunt is currently underway to find the rest of the suspects.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has deployed a special anti-robbery team from the National Police Headquarters in Accra to support the Ahafo Regional Command in tracking down the remaining gang members.

The police assured the public that all members of the group will be arrested and prosecuted.

By: Jacob Aggrey