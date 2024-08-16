UGMS ’97 year group presents GH¢15,000 to Children’s Hospital

The 1997 year group of the University of Ghana Med­ical School (UGMS) has presented a cheque for GH¢15, 000 to the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in Accra to support its operations.

In addition, the group donat­ed stationery including crayons, exercise and reading books, and colouring pencils.

A member of the group, Dr Maame Yaa Nyarko, said the donation formed part of activities outlined to mark the 25th anni­versary celebration of the batch’s completion of UGMS.

She noted that the gesture was in continuation of its support to the hospital, saying, “We intend to continue with such donation to this hospital and other hospitals in the years to come.”

Dr Nyarko, who is the head of facility at the hospital, added that the group would hand over a hos­tel funded by the batch at Danfa to the UGMS, their alma mater.

She further stated that the group would as part of its anniver­sary activities organise a mentor­ship session with students as part of the celebrations.

The Senior Administrative Man­ager of the hospital, Mr Rockson Obeng, expressed gratitude to the group for the donation and urged other corporate organisations to emulate such a kind gesture.

He explained that the hospi­tal, despite being one of the few children’s hospitals in the county, faced various challenges such as infrastructural defects.

He said the donation would help address some of the challenges being faced by the hospital as its internal generated fund (IGF) alone was not enough to address the challenges.

