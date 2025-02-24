Volunteer information on Nana Pooley’s killer – GFA Pres

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Kurt Okraku, has appealed to people with knowl­edge about the suspected killer of Francis Yaw Frimpong, also known as ‘Nana Pool­ey’, to assist the FA and the Police to help identify him.

Mr Okraku (Middle, front) with officials and fans of the Asante Kotoko

the Asante Kotoko

He said anyone who saw the tragic incident should come for­ward with the needed information for his arrest, stressing that justice in the case was important.

He was speaking during his first meeting with Kumasi Asante Ko­toko Sport­ing Club after the kill­ing of the die -hard fan on Febru­ary 2, at Nsoatre, during a match day 19 clash with Nsoatreman FC.

He also called on the family of Nana Pooley at the weekend and offered his condolences and words of support and consolation.

“When that tragic incident occurred at Nsoatre, there was someone or some people present. These people must be honest with football and reveal the killer’s identity.”

“If that person values life and football, they must speak out and reveal the killer’s whereabouts. We are ready to chase the killer,” Mr Okraku assured.

“It’s a painful moment, but also an opportunity to make a positive impact on our game,” Mr Kurt Okraku stated.

“The GFA stands in solidarity with Asante Kotoko and the entire football family during this period of grief and we remain committed to ensuring that justice is served,” he added.

The meeting discussed the tragic death of Nana Pooley and its effects on Ghana football.

Furthermore, he hammered on measures to enhance security at match venues, as he recognised the difficulties Ghana football was going through and emphasised the need for patience, time, and a substantial financial commitment to overcome them.

According to Mr Okraku, the process of changing football was difficult, “and we are currently going through one of our most trying times.”

However, he remained optimistic that “together, we’ll overcome the challenges.”

The Ashanti Regional Football Association Executives, led by Chairman Osei Tutu Agyemang, Frederick Acheampong and James Kwasi Appiah, members of the GFA Executive Council, and offi­cials of Kotoko IMC, were present to grace the occasion.

Chairman of the supporters circles, Alex Manu, at the meeting informed the GFA President that Kotoko would not participate in any football matches until Nana Pooley was buried.

“In Akan tradition, when a family member passes away, you do not actively partake in anything until the funeral date is set,” he indicat­ed.

Manu confirmed that Pooley’s funeral has been scheduled for March 6, at the Baba Yara Stadium following a one-week observation which would be held at the Heroes Park.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI