We should find a governance system that unites us, not divides us – Oscar Provencal

Ghanaian actor, Oscar Provencal has called on duty bearers to work towards a governance system that unites rather than divides the nation.

Speaking in an interview with GBC News in the wake of the recent military helicopter crash that claimed the lives of government officials, military personnel, and party executives, Mr. Provencal praised President John Dramani Mahama and his team for the smooth organisation of the state funeral.

He commended the organisers for their swift work within a short period and also described the decision to give the victims a military burial as a good call, noting that the military handled the ceremony professionally.

While acknowledging the good work done, he pointed out inefficiencies in the system, particularly in the initial handling of the crash site.

He said poor management of such sites could compromise forensic investigations, which are crucial in finding out the causes of such accidents.

Mr. Provencal expressed concern over the public’s rush to accident scenes to take pictures and videos, especially in the age of social media, where such content goes viral within seconds.

He urged the public to delete disturbing footage and praised responsible media outlets for their coverage.

However, he urged journalists to reflect on their reporting, stressing the need for sensitivity towards grieving families and capacity building in media practices.

He added that tragedy, which led to the demise of eight gallant men as well as the road accident that killed 15 people should serve as a wake-up call to fix weaknesses in the system.

Mr. Provencal stressed that unity should not only come from tragedy, adding that Ghanaians must live in peace, free from hatred and bitterness, regardless of political, religious, or ethnic differences.

“At the end of the day, politics should not divide us but unite us,” he stressed.

By: Jacob Aggrey