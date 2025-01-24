World Athletics unveils 2025 schedule

The 2025 World Athletics Con­tinental Tour is back, delivering an electrifying calendar of 13 Gold-level meets spanning different regions.

Set to be one of the most exhilarating competitions in the international athletics scene, this sixth edition kicks off on March 29 in Melbourne, Australia.

The tour opens with the Maurie Plant Meet in Melbourne, where the world will witness sprinting sensation, Letsile Tebogo, the reigning World Athlete of the Year, in action.

Two weeks later, the spectacle heads to Gaborone, Botswana, before touching down in Tokyo on May 18 for the Golden Grand Prix – a dress rehearsal for the World Championships which will take place in the same city come September.

May’s packed schedule continues with stops in Zagreb (May 22-24), Bydgoszcz (May 30), and Nairobi (May 31). June heats up with five high-profile meets in Los Angeles (June 8), Hengelo (June 9), Turku (June 17), New York City (June 21), and Ostrava (June 24).

The action then moves to Sze­kesfehervar, Hungary, on August 12, before the tour’s grand finale in Beijing on September 7.

The 2024 edition of the Conti­nental Tour saw participation from over 20,000 athletes representing nearly 200 countries, resulting in jaw-dropping achievements: one world record, 12 area records, 205 national records, and a staggering 7,146 personal bests.

This resounding success has cemented the tour’s reputation as a premier athletics circuit, with competitions organised across four tiers: Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Challenger.

Gold-level meets sit at the pin­nacle, attracting the cream of the crop of global athletics to compete at iconic venues, with significant prize money and unparalleled competition.

More than just a showcase of talent, the tour is a proving ground for athletes preparing for the World Athletics Championships.

“The 2025 calendar is designed to optimise athlete performance while providing fans with a unique and unforgettable spectacle,” said Fernando Reis, the tour’s technical director. –Insidethegames.biz