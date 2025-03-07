68th Independence anniversary characterised by low key celebrations in regions

This year’s Independence Day anniversary celebra­tion was organised on a low key at the regions following government’s decision to cut cost and make the event brief.

The usual pomp and pageant­ry that characterised the event at the regions and districts levels were absent as most regions held their event at the forecourt of the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCC) with some of the districts organising clean-up exercises to clear their commu­nities of filth.

FROM: The Ho, SAMUEL AGBEWOODE reports that the usual march-pass that charac­terised the celebration of the Independence Day was missing as the Volta Regional Coordinat­ing Council (VRCC) organised a clean-up exercise at the Ho Air­port to clear the city of filth.

The clean-up exercise which was organised in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana limited saw the security services, includ­ing the military, police, prisons, media, civil society groups and market women, among others participating.

Earlier on, the Volta Region­al Minister, Mr James Gunu, directed all the 18 Municipal and District assemblies (MDAs) to organise similar exercises to clean public places in their respective areas.

Mr Gunu underscored the importance of personal hygiene and the need to keep the envi­ronment clean at all times.

From the Ga East Munici­pality, MALIK SULLEMANA writes that the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, joined teachers and students to celebrate the 68th Independence celebration.

The MP urged the students to strive to make positive impact towards the development of Ghana.

She urged them to eschew social vices and study hard to achieve success.

For his part, Nii-Amarh Ash­itey, Ga East Municipal Coordi­nating Director, said as Ghana moves into the future, Ghanaians must reflect, and “priorities our actions.”

From Ashaiman, IAN MOTEY reports that sev­en schools from both public and private, comprising 200 pupils participated in this year’s anni­versary at the premises of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly.

In attendance was an array of cultural troops, who performed a repertoire of traditional dances to entertain the audience.

CYNTHIA ASAMPANA reports from Krowor that, a total of 390 pupils, and 26 teachers drawn from both private and public basic and second-cycle institutions within the municipal­ity took part in the anniversary parade.

At the end of the event, each of the schools that participat­ed in the parade was awarded certificates.

Nungua Senior High School emerged as the winner for the best participating senior high school, while Krowor South Circuit Cadet and Krowor North Circuit Cadet came second and third respectively.

For the basic schools divi­sion Joy Kids School emerged winners, with Queen Jane School and Nungua Kroma ‘5’ Basic School placing second and third respectively.

In her address, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kro­wor Constituency, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, said the lack of loyalty of the citizenry, especially, the leadership of the country had contributed to the country’s development.

She has, therefore, urged the leadership of the country to lead by example so the upcoming gen­eration could learn from them.

From Okaikoi North CE­CILIA YADAA LAGBA reports that the Okaikwei North Munici­pal Assembly commemorated the Independence Day with a parade at the Achimota Basic School Park.

The Municipal Coordinating Director of the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly, Mr Francis Mensah said the Independence Day was a day of pride, reflection and renewal.

He added that it was a day to acknowledge the sacrifices of their forebears, celebrate the country’s progress and commit themselves to a brighter future.

“Their resilience, unity, and sense of purpose must always remind us that national devel­opment is built on sacrifice and collective effort,” he noted.

Four Schools, military and po­lice cadets with their brace band from La took part in this year’s 68th Independence Day anniver­sary march at the La Dade-Ko­topon Municipal Asswembly (LaDMA), reports Victor A. Buxton.

A guard of honour was mounted by the cadet teams from the participating schools and was reviewed by the dig­nitaries and traditional leaders present.

In his address, the Municipal Coordinating Director of LaD­MA, Reverend Daniel Nkrumah, said that as a nation there was the need to take bold steps in reforming policies, adopting in­novative solutions and fostering a culture of accountability and discipline.

Rev. Nkrumah tasked public servants, teachers, students and staff of LaDMA to show strong commitment to effective time management and punctuality in all their endeavours.

The Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon, Rita Naa Odoley Soawah, urged the people in La to show commitment to­wards making the country and La Constituency a place of endless possibilities.

She also urged parents to invest in their youth, protect the environment, and work together as citizens to build the ‘Ghana we want.’

Ghanaians have been urged to uphold the values of the founding fathers of the coun­try’s independence to ensure her socio-economic development, EUGENE AMPIAW reports from the Ayawaso East Munici­pality of the Greater Accra

The Director of Education of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly, Dr William Kom­latsekpo, mentioned that uphold­ing the values of the founding fathers, was key to achieving the government agenda of resetting the economy of the country.

The values, he said, included; loyalty, unity, justice, and patrio­tism.

From the Ayawaso Central municipality LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU reports that the Kotobabi 3 Basic School emerged the overall best at the 68th anniversary celebrations observed at the Alajo Astro Turf in Accra.

The team polled 89 points to overcome challenges from Pride of the East International School and Rashad Islamic Basic School to cling the trophy.

In all, over 400 pupils and two cadet corps from the Accra Technical Training Institute and the Kotobabi Basic School added their performance to grace the occasion.

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central, Abdul Raul Tubazu, speaking at the ceremo­ny promised to work with the opposition toward creating an enabling environment for genera­tions yet unborn.

The Municipal Coordinating Director, Ishmail Nana Ogyefo, assured of implementing govern­ment policies to improve the lives of the people.