2025 ‘Odehei’ football gala Dec. 5

The spirit of camaraderie will be ignited at the Teshie McDan Park on December 5, when the Teshie Presbyterian Secondary School (TPSS) Old Students (Odehei) football gala takes place.

The Odehei football gala brings together alumni and current students to collectively raise funds to support crucial needs of the school.

This year’s edition, the fourth in its successful run, promises an electrifying display of talent and nostalgia as four formidable teams from the 2008, 2009, and the defending champions 2012 year, along with the current school team, vie for honours in a round-robin format.

At stake is a trophy, medals, and products from sponsors.

The Special Guests for this year’s event are the Youth and Sports Chairman for Ledzokuku Constituency, Mr Annang Laryea (Annang Action); the current headmaster of the school, Rev. Hanson Ohene Budu; and Sports Master, Mr Prince Lawrence Sekyi.

A member of the Planning Committee, Mr Patrick Martey Boye, told the Times Sports that the annual event has become a tool for uniting the school’s past and present generations.

He called on all Odehei to come out in their numbers to support a worthy course.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

