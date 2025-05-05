28 invited for Black Princesses camp today

Twenty-eight Black Princesses have been invited to camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The team took a month-long break from their initial camp in March and will regroup to continue preparations for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers later this year.

The camp will provide an opportunity for the technical team to assess the team’s capabilities, strengths, and skills while enabling the team to bond, which is essential as they prepare for future assignments.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Blue Barlett-Antwi, who missed the last camp, will join the team at Prampram. The selected players are expected to report to camp today.

They include Grace Andon, Asana Osman, Najat Salam and Aishetu Awinimi Fatao as goalkeepers.

The defenders are Comfort Yeboah, Doris Akaheeh, Margaret Agyapomaa, Sadia Nindow, Ruby Osei, Diana Amoako, Fatimata Fuseini, Precious Asante and Afia Boadu Twumwaa.

In midfield would be Latifa Musah, Esther Asamoah, Theresa Darko, Veronica Baah Kuma, Anne Amvi Huviezo, Deborah Agyei Kuruwaa and Ble Bartlett.

The forwards include Linda Owusu Ansah, Fadila Salifu, Esther Owusu, Mercy Attobrah, Zeinab Haruna, Jacqueline Amponsah, Ivy Osei Owusu and Victoria Yeboah. –Ghanafa.org