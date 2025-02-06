3 granted GH¢240,000 bail over alleged fraud

Three persons, who allegedly conspired to defraud an event planner, have been granted GH¢80,000 bail each by the Dansoman Circuit Court, presided by Mrs Halima El-Alawa Abdul-Baasit.

The accused, Ebenezer Chaka, Daniel Frimpong and Richmond Eshun, will re-appear on March 18.

Prosecuting, Sergeant (Sgt), Elizabeth Coffie, told the court that the complainant is the owner of Amist Classic Hotel.

He said accused, Chaka, and Frimpong Eshun were musician and event planners.

Sgt Coffie said in November 2024, the complainant planned to organise an event at the Amist Hotel, and approached someone who is a witness in the case, to

arrange for Stonebwoy to perform at the event.

The court heard that Chaka introduced Frimong and Eshun to the witness.

Sgt. Coffie said the accused charged GH¢70,000.00 for the programme, and the complainant made GH¢50,000.00 part pay­ment.

The prosecutor stated that accused later demanded for the balance of GH¢20,000.00, which was given to them by the com­plainant.

Sgt. Coffie said when the time was due for the event, accused failed to bring the artist to per­form.

The prosecutor said on December 14, 2024, a report was made to police and accused were the arrested.

