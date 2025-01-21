30-member Black Maidens team to commence camping tomorrow

Thirty players have been named in a provisional squad as the next national U-17 female team, Black Maidens, will commence camping tomorrow at the GFA Technical Centre, the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) at Prampram.

The Black Maidens recent­ly etched their names into the history books with a 5-4 victory over Nigeria’s Super Flamingos via penalty shootout to clinch the inaugural WAFU Zone B U-17 Girls Cup.

After this success story, Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa has been given approval to commence camping to begin the process of building the next formidable Women’s U-17 Team for the next international as­signments which will start during the final quarter of the year.

According to an FA statement, the selected players are expected to report to the GFA Technical Centre (GSCE) at Prampram, tomorrow at 4pm prompt.

The players selected include Ra­fia Osman (Tamale Super Ladies); Christiana Ashiaku (Somanya Rootz Sistas), Sarafina Essenam Esse (Oaks FC), Jessica Appiah Asamoah (Epiphany Warriors), Priscilla Mensah and Latifa Musa (Sissamba Ladies), Aminatu Ab­dulai (Kumbungu Soccer Ladies), Seidatu Wahab (Halifax Queens), Sekinatu Amadu (Jonina Football Academy) and Abubakari Rahi­man Napari (Pearlpia Ladies).

The others are Juliana Gyeke­waa (Somanya Rootz Sistaz), Cyn­thia Nana Yaa Obinserwuo (Police Ladies), Ruth Abena Gadri, Mavis Koah, Belinda Kpentey (Somanya Rootz Sistaz), Gloria Adomako Ameaa (Ampem Darkoa La­dies), Janet Amewudo (Epiphany Warriors), Daniela Abass (Valued Girls), Josephine Nyafule (Fosu Royal Ladies), Zeinab Shani (FC Savannah) and Priscilla Amedo­fume (Valued Girls).

The rest are Felicia Appoh (Epiphany Warriors), Christabel Sarpong (Dreamz Ladies), Pre­cious Akanguwie (Betymens Soc­cer Academy), Zulaiha Suleman (Ladystrikers), Mavis Yeboah (Teshie Constant Ladies), Rose­mond Ofori (Valued Girls), Grace Nyame (Dreamz Ladies), Cecilia Delasi Anku (Northern Ladies) and Rahama Azimpaga Moham­med (Tamale Super Ladies).