3rd batch of Black Starlets players to commence camp today

Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, Head Coach of the Black Starlets, has invited 34 players, constituting the third batch of players for the ongoing screening exercise at the GFA Technical Centre in Prampram.

Those invited would report to camp today and remain in camp until November 25, as the technical team continues its nationwide talent assessment ahead of the 2026 U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

This follows the successful completion of screening for the first two batches, who underwent rigorous physical, tactical, and technical evaluation under the supervision of the Starlets’ technical handlers. The process, which has been designed to identify the best young prospects across the country, has already produced impressive performances from several players.

The third batch is expected to go through the same structured assessment, which includes training sessions, match simulations, physical tests, and close monitoring by the coaching staff. The exercise remains crucial in building a competitive squad capable of representing Ghana strongly in next year’s U17 AFCON, scheduled to take place in Morocco, a statement from the FA stated.

“The technical team has emphasised that the ongoing screening is only the beginning of a broader preparation plan. Players who excel through this phase will be shortlisted and invited back to camp for full-scale training as the Starlets prepare their final squad for the continental tournament,” it said.

The players invited includes Osman Abubakari Sadiq, Bless Dogah, John Annan, Iddrisu Mohammed, Issah Abdul Rafiu, Hanson Teye, Micah Abraham, Kingsley Avorka, Benjamin Kwame Baye, Ayariga Kamaldeens and Malik Ibrahim. Others include Sharon Abban, Ishmael Adjetey, Daniel Armah, Douglas Boateng, William Arthur, Daniel Gamor, Bernard Boakye Ansah, Victor Kwamena Essandor, and Christopher Ankrah.

The rest are Maddison Mireku, Sheriff Naff, Zebe Kwadjo, Emmanuel Armah, George Asare Kumi, Rooney Armah, Benjamin Hanson, Evans Bansah, Desmond Korletey, Amin Nazif, Benjamin Kwarteng, Samuel Maja, Mamud Bassam and Richmond Appiah.

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q